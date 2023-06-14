GREENSBURG - It has been a busy and very successful year for the Greensburg Junior High School archery team. Members have recently returned from competing in the 2023 NASP Open Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4 – 12. Students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
Katie and Chris Hoffman are in their second year as the coaches at GJHS., the Greensburg Junior High Archery coach. Last year, there were 14 members on the GJHS team and that number more than doubled for 2023.
"Last year, we only had 14 archers on the team, but this year we had a regular season team of 33. We took 23 archers to the state and nationals, then 19 of those 23 met up in Myrtle Beach to shoot at the NASP Open Championship," Katie said.
Team members making the trip and competing in South Carolina were Elizabeth Walden, Tori Hoffman, Abby Hoffman, Izzy Taylor, Cristofer Chavez, Faythe Anderson, Lilly Anderson, Dalton Slaughter, Hunter Wright, Ian Watson, Kayden Callahan, Raieghlynn Metz, Adrien Shrader, Kalib Kuebel, Nevaeh Griffith, Malachi Boersma, Coltan Schmidt, Mason Sung and Gage Morton.
At the 2023 Open Championship, the young Pirates had a total of 78 scores of 10. This is the highest score for an arrow hitting the center circle. Points are scored from 10-1 ranging down from furthest from the center circle.
The team also had a total of 113 arrows hit the 9 section and another 78 hitting the 8 section. The squad finished with a team score of 2,978 and was definitely on target during the Open, having zero arrows hit the 1 or 2 areas.
Each athlete fires at the target 30 times. Lily Anderson led the way for Greensburg with a score of 270, including 12 in the 10-point circle. That score ranked her 38th out of 134 seventh grade girls.
Gage Morton was next for Greensburg with a score of 263, including 10 in the center circle. Raieghlynn Metz finished with 260 followed by Coltan Schmidt 259 and Elizabeth Walden and Ian Watxon both with 250.
Other scores for the Pirates included Tori Hoffman 248, Kayden Callahan 248, Cristofer Chavez 239, Dalton Slaughter 237, Faythe Anderson 234, Nevaeh Griffith 220, Kalib Kuebel 219, Adrien Shrader 218, Malachi Boersma 217, Abby Hoffman 208, Mason Sung 206, Izzy Taylor 167 and Hunter Wright 112.
The top four finishers at the Open for GJHS were seventh or sixth graders, meaning the team will have a strong nucleus coming back next season.
The Pirates also competed in the 2023 NASP Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. Elizabeth Walden led the Pirates with a 276 followed by Ethan Clifford 275, Gage Morton 271, Kierrianna Fleener 269 and Ian Watson 259 to round out the top 5.
As a team, GJHS scored 3,101 and had 90 arrows hit the center circle for the top score of 10 points.
