BATESVILLE - The Greensburg Junior High golf team traveled Tuesday to Hillcrest Country Club to face off against Batesville Middle School. It was a close match with Batesville edging out Greensburg by nine strokes, 185-194.
Top scores for the Pirates include Colten Schroeder with a 44, Jack McKinsey with a 49, Brant Acra with a 50 and Logan Simpson with a 51.
Also competing were Myles McKinsey, Payton Bright, Ashton Stromberg and Charlie Stauffacher.
The Pirates are now 12-4.
