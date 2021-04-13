BROOKVILLE – The Greensburg Junior High School track team competed very well in Monday's competition.
The boys dominated in their first meet of the season, beating Franklin County 95-15. They had several great performances, coach Sue Burkhart said.
The girls also earned an impressive win, 85-25.
Boys results
100 hurdles, 1. Chase Tekulve, 19.75; 3. Luke Hoeing, 19.97
100, 1. Eli Ailes, 12.39; 2, Peyton Cordray, 12.98, 3. Corbin Thackery, 13.30
1600, 1. Zach Blodgett, 5:27; 3. Paxton Harris, 5:48
400, 1. Peyton Cordray, 1:01.77; 3. Dante Hess, 1:06.47
800, 1. Zach Blodgett, 2:36.6; 2. Paxton Harris, 2:45.47
200, 1. Eli Ailes, 25.56; 2. Dillon Wells, 27.78; 3. Ethan Smith, 28.16
4x800 relay, 1. Dante Hess, Paxton Harris, Xavier Cassis, Zach Blodgett, 10:30
4x200 relay, 1. Ethan Smith, Trevor Kilgore, Dillon Wells, Brayden Emery, 1:51.4
4x400 relay, 1. Zach Blodgett, Chase Tekulve, Brayden Emery, Dante Hess, 4:29
4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Kamron Benson, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, 52.95
Shot put, 1. Austin Cruz, 26-6; 2. Bryson Abplanalp, 25-6; 3. William Cunningham, 25-10
Discus, 1. Trevor Kilgore, 80-6 1/2; 2. William Cunningham, 71-0; 3. Austin Cruz, 68-7 1/2
Long jump, 1. Peyton Cordray, 17-11 1/2; 2. Eli Ailes, 17-11 1/2; 3. Dillon Wells, 16-2
High jump, 2. Ethan Smith 4-4; 3. Corbin Thackery, 4-2
Girls results
100 hurdles, 1. Alexis Couch, 21.67; 2. Mackenzie Schwering, 21.91
100, 2. Emma McQueen, 14.39
1600, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 6:09; 2. Tori Gauck, 6:25; 3. Anika Poling, 6:39
400, Mary Harmon, 1:10.3; 2. Victoria Stier, 1:14.55; 3. Carmen Thackery, 1:18.98
800, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 2:46; 2. Tori Gauck, 2:56.5; 3. Anika Poling, 3:06
200, 3. Genevieve Smith, 29.19
4x800 relay, 1. Tiffani Gramman, Tori Gauck, Anika Poling, Mary Harmon, 11:16
4x200 relay, 1. Roma Robbins, Carmen Thackery, Paula Clement, Genevieve Smith, 2:14.3
4x100 relay, 1. Leah West, Amalea Phillips, Genevieve Smith, Emma McQueen, 57.83
Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes, 30-7; Evelyn Pelsor, 25-0; 3. Hannah Bowling, 23-1
Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes, 92-6; Genevieve Smith, 71-1 1/2; 3. Hannah Bowling, 64-1 1/2
Long jump, 1. Leah West, 13-8; 2. Emma McQueen, 13-6 1/2
High jump, 1. Leah West, 4’-9
Up next
The next meet will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Waldron.
