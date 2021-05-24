TERRE HAUTE – Track and field athletes from Greensburg had one last chance to shine at Saturday's middle school state championship.
The Greensburg Junior High School girls tied for fifth place as a team.
Coach Sue Burkhart said it was an awesome day for the Pirates.
Amalea Phillips set a new school record in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 3 inches. She placed fourth.
Other who placed were:
• Leah West: third in high jump (5-1)
• Olivia Grimes: fifth in shot put (35-5); sixth in discus (94-5)
• Eli Ailes: 14th in the 200 (25.47); 17th in the 100 (12.67)
• Corbin Thackery: eighth in pole vault (8-6)
• Tiffani Gramman: 25th in the 1600 (6:02.36)
• The 4x800 relay team of Anika Poling, Tiffani Gramman, Mary Harmon, Tori Gauck: fourth (10:51.97)
"With the failure of not having a track season in 2020 due to COVID, this year has been refreshing," Burkhart said. "The Greensburg Junior High School set four new school records in 2021 plus many other personal records. This is a testament to the hard working athletes in track and field!"
