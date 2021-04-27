GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Junior High golf team hosted its first home match of the season Monday against Franklin County Middle School, winning it 179-230.
Leading the way for the Pirates was meet medalist Jack McKinsey with a 43.
Other top scores include Colten Schroeder with a 44, Logan Simpson with a 45 and Brant Acra with a 47.
Also competing were Reece Beaver, Myles McKinsey, Payton Bright and Ashton Stromberg.
The Pirates are now 13-4 for the season.
-Information provided
