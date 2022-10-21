GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Junior High School soccer team gathered Tuesday to celebrate its perfect season with an awards banquet.
The young Pirates completed the 2022 campaign 16-0.
The team members each received a special T-shirt documenting their undefeated season. The T-shirt design was created by Daniel Fayette, printed by Bev Rivera at Rivera Screenprinting and donated by Mike Connor, long time Greensburg soccer supporter.
The team members also signed a soccer ball that will be displayed in the trophy case at Greensburg Junior High School.
In addition, several players received some individual accolades. Rachel Lipps and Lily Acra took home the Stopper Award for their tenacious defensive efforts.
Play maker awards were given to Wyatt Yake and Kadence Rich.
The Golden Cleat awards were earned by Jacoby Miller and Lucas Kramer.
Most Improved awards went to Bryson Gurley and Bronson Meyer.
Holden Shera and Aidyn Easley received the Most Dedicated award.
Rounding out the individual awards, Colin Osborn was awarded the “He's A Keeper” award for his outstanding goalie play throughout the season.
The team members also thanked their coaches Daniel Fayette and Jessica Rich and GJHS Athletic Director John Rigney for scheduling some competitive opponents.
Lastly, another big thank you to Mike Connor for graciously donating the commemorative T-shirts to all the players and coaches.
