GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Junior High soccer team completed the season Thursday with an unblemished record of 16-0.
The Pirates faced Benjamin Rush Middle School for the second time this season. It was a tough battle and the young Pirates found themselves up just 1-0 at the half.
Jacoby Miller found the back of the net after his penalty kick was deflected from Rushville's goalie and he managed to tap the ball back in for the first goal of the game.
In the second half, Miller scored two more goals to complete a hat trick.
Lucas Kramer also found the back of the net for the Pirates in the second half. The Pirates pulled off the win 4-0, which is their fifth shutout of the year.
In the 16 games this season, Greensburg registered 104 goals, holding their opponents to only 14. Only allowing 14 goals for an entire season is kudos to an incredible defense held up by goalie Colin Osborn and defenders Rachel Lipps, Lily Acra, Holden Shera and Kadence Rich.
Jacoby Miller and Lucas Kramer were a high powered duo on offense all season for the Pirates. The two both surpassed the scoring record for an individual season which had been held by John Robbins with 28 goals. Miller finished the season with 34 goals and 21 assists for a combined points total of 55 points this season. Kramer finished the season with 32 goals and four assists for a combined total 36 points.
The Pirates will celebrate their monumental season with an awards banquet Oct. 18. Mike Connor, long time Greensburg soccer fan, has graciously offered to help cover the expense of a special T-shirt marking the 16-0 season for each of the team members and coaches. The team would like to offer its gratitude to Mike for all his support of Greensburg soccer and also Rivera Screenprinting who will be making the shirts.
Team members of the 16-0 Pirates included sixth graders Bryson Gurley and Bronson Meyer; seventh graders Will Jones, Cole Alexander, Hazel Jones, Adrienne Swango, Becky Huang, Eli Rayles; and eighth graders Allie Cruser, Lily Acra, Peyton Powers, Isabella Taylor, Aidyn Easley, Holden Shera, Colin Osborn; and captains were eighth graders Lucas Kramer, Kadence Rich, Jacoby Miller, Rachel Lipps, and seventh grader Wyatt Yake. The coaches were Daniel Fayette and Jessica Rich.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.