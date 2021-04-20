GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Junior High School boys track team achieved great performances last night, coach Sue Burkhart said, edging out Sunman Dearborn with 64-55 win.
110-meter hurdles, 1. Peyton Cordray, 18.34
100, 2. Eli Ailes, 12.05
1600, 1. Zach Blodgett, 5:23.20, 3. Chase Tekulve, 6:18.23
400, 1. Peyton Cordray, 1:02.13; 2. Dante Hess, 1:04.10
800, 1. Zach Blodgett, 2:24.78
200, 1. Eli Ailes, 24.40; 2; 3. Ethan Smith, 27.70
4x800 relay, 1. Dante Hess, Paxton Harris, Xavier Cassis, Zach Blodgett, 10:30
4x200 relay, 1. Ethan Smith, Trevor Kilgore, Dillon Wells, Brayden Emery, 1:50.42
4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, Peyton Cordray, 51.35
Shot put, 3. William Cunningham 28-3
Discus, 2. Trevor Kilgore, 97-4
Long jump, 1. Eli Ailes, 17-4; 3. Peyton Cordray 16-9
High jump, 3. Corbin Thackery, 4-6
Pole vault, 1. Corbin Thackery 8-0
The GJHS girls suffered their first loss, 68-51. Regardless, it was still a night with many personal records.
100 hurdles 3. Mackenzie Schwering, 20.43
100, 2. Emma McQueen, 14.06
1600, 3. Tiffani Gramman, 6:16.24
400, 2. Mary Harmon, 1:11.52; 3. Victoria Stier, 1:13.37
800, 3. Tiffani Gramman, 2:49
200, 3.Genevieve Smith, 30.16
4x100 relay, 1. Leah West, Amalea Phillips, Genevieve Smith, Emma McQueen, 58.46
Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes, 30-1; Evelyn Pelsor, 21-8 1/4
Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes, 98-6; Genevieve Smith, 70-8; Hannah Bowling, 61-8
Long jump, 2. Leah West, 14-7; 3. Emma McQueen, 14-1
High jump, 1. Leah West, 5-0
GJHS will compete at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at North Decatur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.