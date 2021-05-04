GREENSBURG – Led by Brant Acra's 47, the Greensburg Junior High School golf team won Monday's home match.
The Pirates beat Sunman-Dearborn 222-236.
Also scoring for the Pirates were Reece Beaver 55, Myles McKenzie 59 and Elaina Weber 64.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Sr. Joan Loughlin, age 85 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN, died Sunday, May 2, 2021. Survived by her brother and sister-in-law Jim & Kathleen Loughlin of Cincinnati. Preceded in death by her parents Mary (Nee: Moran) and Frank Loughlin. Sr. Joan taught at schools in O…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.