OXFORD, OHIO – Former Rushville standout, Indiana All-Star and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Goins has been named to the 2023 Hall of Fame Class at Miami University.
Miami University Athletics will recognize one team and six worthy and deserving candidates in its Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This year’s Hall of Fame Class is Lauren Collins (track and field), Rick Goins (men’s basketball), Ryan Jones (hockey), Kim Kinzler (swimming and diving), Jess Kodiak (soccer) and Pete Lindsay (swimming and diving). Miami is also inducting its first team into the Hall of Fame, beginning with the 1973 football team.
The 2023 class will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 22 with a dinner.
RICK GOINS, ’80
Rick Goins earned four letters and was a part of two MAC title teams (1977, 1978) during his four seasons with Miami basketball. He earned All-MAC honors in 1979 and the program’s William Rohr Most Valuable Player award that same season. In 1980, he served as team captain and repeated as team MVP. Goins is a top-25 scorer all-time for Miami with 1,230 career points and is top-10 in career field goals. He led Miami in scoring with 16.4 points per game in 1979 and 15.4 points per game in 1980. In 1978, Goins helped pull off one of the most significant victories in Miami program history, as the Red and White upset defending national champion Marquette University 84-81 (OT) in the NCAA Tournament.
