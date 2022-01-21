SHELBYVILLE - Rushville's wrestling team traveled to Shelbyville a little shorthanded, according to Coach Jim Tush. Coach Tush said the available wrestlers were eager to step up where they could.
Tuff Tackett wrestled up a weight class giving a forfeit win to Jakab Lundy and Connor Hodson wrestled down at the 132 pound class to give Wyatt Jacobs a match at 138.
Even with these moves, the Lions had to forfeit three weight classes and fell to the Golden Bears 54-22.
Zakk Reed, Aritz Gomez, and Matthew Komlanc all had wins, with Tackett losing a close one to a heavier Ethan Wathins. Elija Biggs pinned his opponent in the second period of his junior varsity match at 160.
"This was our final match of the season before sectional at South Dearborn on Jan. 29. We should have all of our wrestlers back on Monday giving us a full week of practice before sectional," Coach Tush said. "We still need to be more aggressive in our matches, which is common for young wrestlers, but we are improving every day. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish at the sectional."
Results
- 106 - Zakk Reed - win by pin
- 120 - Jakob Lundy - win by forfeit
- 126 - Tuff Tackett - loss 7-6
- 132 - Connor Hodson - loss by pin
- 138 - Wyatt Jacobs - loss by pin
- 145 - Aritz Gomez - win by pin
- 152 - Edgar Fernandez - loss by pin
- 160 - Matthew Komlanc - win 13-4
- 170 - Alan Busche - loss by pin
- HWT - Mike Rohr - loss by pin
-Information provided.
