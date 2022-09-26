FRANKLIN - No. 6 Batesville earned a berth in the state finals for a second consecutive season by placing second at the Franklin Regional held at The Legends Golf Club Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs totaled a 320 to take second, one stroke ahead of Floyd Central (321). Center Grove won the team title with 313. Those three advance to the state finals to be played Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel.
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with a score of 74. Ava South carded a 76 followed by Josie Meyer 82, Addyson Weiler 88 and Madelyn Pohlman 100.
Greensburg's Sarah Stapp and North Decatur's Addie Gauck competed as individuals in the regional. Stapp carded a 108 and Gauck had a 119.
Rushville
ANDERSON - The Lady Lions competed in the Lapel Regional held at Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson Saturday. The Lady Lions finished 12th in the field with a team score of 401.
Hamilton Southeastern (306), Noblesville (318) and Delta (365) took the top three spots and will compete this week in the state finals.
Noblesville's Caroline Whallon was the medalist with 71.
Rushville was led by Isabella Wilson with a (47-49) 96.
Emma Tressler finished her round with (47-51) 98. Emilee Jackman carded a personal best (48-51) 99. Megan Alexander had a (55-53) 108 and Claire Waits finished with (59-51) 110.
