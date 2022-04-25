BATESVILLE - The Bulldog golf team played host to Rushville and South Dearborn at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Batesville won the team competition by posted a 182 score. Rushville was next with 205 and South Dearborn finished with 217.
Batesville's Jackson Wanstrath was the meet medalist with 42.
Jackson Day carded 45 with Leo Moody one shot back with 46. Kyle Williamson had 49 and Henry Koehne finished with 50. Other scores for the Bulldogs included Logan Fletcher 53, Alec Bunselmeier 46 (junior varsity) and ian Carpenter 51 (junior varsity).
For Rushville, Sam Smith carded 48 to lead the way.
Jensen Smith and Marlon Hershberger both had 51. Jack Laker finished with 55. Cameron Jackman had 58. Devin Richardson finished with 62. Other scores for the Lions included Aiden Philpot 58, Griffin Norris 62 and Mason Mosburg 62.
"We played better than what we did earlier in the week against East Central, but there is still a lot of work to be done. With matches Monday and Tuesday this week, it will be difficult to make significant improvements in our short game and putting, but we'll do the best we can. There were strong performances from two of our seniors, Marlin Hershberger and Cameron Jackman. Both are first year players and are new to golf. Marlin carded a personal and season best 51 and Cameron carded his own personal and season best 58," RCHS Coach Bitner said.
South Dearborn was led by Eli Hoffman with 45.
Greensburg
Blue Bear Golf Club in Shelbyville was the host for the Golden Bears and Greensburg. The Golden Bears knocked off the Pirates 175-187.
Greensburg's Parker Phillips was the meet medalist with 41.
Other scores for Greensburg included Abe Tebbe 46, Colten Schroeder 49, Brant Acra 51, Bryce Stringer 51, Hunter Springmeyer 52 and Brock Adams 53
'Our inexperience got the best of us tonight. We're finding that we're having difficulty with courses that require precision golf. That's something we definitely have to get better at as the season progresses if we hope to compete," Greensburg Coach Mize said. "On the bright side, Phillips played great, and Tebbe was solid aside from a couple of holes. I was also very pleased with the bottom of our lineup. Those guys really stepped for us. We're looking forward to getting back on track next week."
