BATESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs hosted Senior Night and the Lady Wildcats of Franklin County Tuesday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Batesville honored its seniors and then knocked off the Lady Wildcats 153-183.
Three players tied for the best round of the night. Batesville's Emma Weiler and Ava South along with Franklin County's Nicole Mears all carded 36.
Other scores for Batesville included Josie Meyer 41, Addyson Weiler 40, Zoey Ahern 48, Madelyn Pohlman 49, Rhea Miller 52 and Taylor Blanton 60.
Scores for Franklin County included Crystal Callahan 46, Lilly Graff 48 and Jacy Greimmeissen 53.
Rushville
KNIGHTSTOWN - The Lady Lions defeated Greensburg 188-214at Royal Hylands Golf Club in Knightstown. The host Lady Panthers did not have a full squad.
This is the seventh straight victory to move the Lady Lions to 9-2 in dual and 3-way matches.
Rushville's Emma Tressler was the meet medalist with a 45. Isabella Wilson was a shot back with 46. Claire Waits finished another stroke back with 47. Megan Alexander carded 50 and Emilee Jackman had a 52.
Sarah Stapp led the Lady Pirates with 48. Anne Pumphrey was a shot back with 49. Zoey Seal finished with 52 followed by Carmen Thackery 65 and Lydia Hersley 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.