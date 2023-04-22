BATESVILLE – Host Batesville, North Decatur and Hauser met at Hillcrest Country Club for a 3-team match Thursday.
Batesville won the team title with a score of 172. North was second with 176 and Hauser was third with 198.
In extra action, Batesville White posted a team score of 193 and North Decatur’s B team had a 251.
Batesville’s Leo Moody carded a (+4) 39 to earn medalist honors.
Other scores for Batesville included Jackson Wanstrath 44, Jon Moody 44, Jackson Day 45, Alec Bunselmeier 45, Cooper Phebus 45, Logan Fletcher 45, Landon Raver 47, Kaiden Eckstein 49, Henry Koehne 54 and Brycen Miller 61.
Despite the challenge of the windy conditions, North posted its best 9-hole team score of the season.
Owen Eldridge shot a career best 40 to lead the way for the Chargers.
Carson Parmer and Jack Koehne both ended the night at 44, and Austin Gould rounded out the scoring four with a 48. Cooper Parmer and Scott Morford were also involved in the varsity play and shot 53 and 59 respectively.
The Chargers JV got to play tonight as well and fell to Batesville 193-251. Evan Yoder shot 60 in his first match of the year. Brayden Yeager shot 63. Mason Smith and Micah Smith both shot 64.
Hauser was led by Hunter Pappano with 43.
