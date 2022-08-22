CONNERSVILLE - Willowbrook Golf Course was the host for the annual Connersville Invitational Saturday.
Batesville, playing without Josie Meyer, carded a 327 to claim the team title.
No. 4 Noblesville finished second, four strokes behind the Lady Bulldogs. Fishers took third followed by Franklin County, Union County, Centerville, Richmond, Connersville, East Central, Lawrenceburg and North Decatur.
Leading Batesville was Emma Weiler and Ava South who both shot 77 and tied for third individually. Addyson Weiler shot 78 for fifth place. Zoey Ahern had 95 and Madelyn Pohlman shot 96.
North did not have enough girls to qualify a team score in the invitational. Addie Gauck led the way for the Lady Chargers with a (55-62) 117. Lizzie Custer carded a (66-63) 129. Kaylee Smith finished with (68-72) 140.
On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs travel to Franklin for the 15-team Hall of Fame Tournament where the top 13 teams in the state and two honorable mentions will be playing.
