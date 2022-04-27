The Batesville Bulldog golf team won the Ripley County tournament title. The tournament was held on the Meadow Nine at North Branch Golf Course.
Batesville finished with a team total of 180. Jac-Cen-Del was next with 216, followed by Milan 223 and South Ripley incomplete.
Milan's Jackson Voss was the meet medalist with a 43.
Batesville's Jackson Wanstrath was a shot back with 44 for second overall. Batesville's Leo Moody was third overall with 44. Batesville's Jackson Day was fourth with 46 and Batesville's Henry Koehne was fifth with 46. Batesville's Kyle Williamson finished with 49.
Milan's Voss, along with Batesville's Wanstrath, Moody, Day and Koehne were named to the All-Ripley County Tournament Team. All ties were broken by the player's scorecard.
Other scores for Milan included Cole Knecht 60, Trey Mattl 60, Nate Voss 60 and Jacob Helton 64.
For JCD, Sam Schwering led the way with 48. Other scores included Derek Borgman 53, Drew Caccamo 54, Austin Rohls 61 and Grant Rinear 65.
Scores for South Ripley included Eli Liming 61, Logan McGee 70 and Reese Swingle 71.
Greensburg
On the front nine at the Greensburg Country Club, the Pirates knocked off conference foe South Dearborn 157-203.
Greensburg's Parker Phillips was the meet medalist with 37.
Colten Schroeder was next for Greensburg with 39. Hunter Springmeyer carded 40. Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey both had 41. Brant Acra finished with 47 followed by Bryce Stringer 50, Jonathan Flinn 52 and Brock Adams 57.
"I'm very proud of the way the guys played tonight. It was just downright solid golf. From top to bottom, the varsity lineup played consistently all evening and really put up some solid scores. This kind of performance has me pretty excited for the rest of the season," Coach Mize said. "Now the challenge is to take what we've been doing at our own course and translate it to away courses. We have to be able to find that groove throughout every round."
North Decatur
The Chargers traveled to The Links at Rising Star Casino to play a 9-hole match against Rising Sun and Oldenburg Academy. The match was played on the back nine, a par 37.
The top four for the Chargers combined for a score of 167 to take first place. Rising Sun finished with 211 and Oldenburg had a 219.
Carson Parmer shot plus one on the night, 38, and was the medalist.
Collin Bryant ended the night with a 40, three over par.
Jack Koehne got back on track, adding a 42 to the top four.
Brady Espinda rounded out the top four with a 47.
Xavier Adams bounced back from his previous match as well, shooting a 48.
The Chargers play at Greensburg Friday and in the Trinity Lutheran Invite in Seymour on Saturday.
