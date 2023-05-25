GREENSBURG – Greensburg posted one of its best 9-hole scores of the season, but No. 18 Columbus North was five shots better Tuesday. The Bull Dogs knocked off the Pirates on Senior Night 151-156.
Columbus North’s Tyler Wilks was the medalist with a 36 on the front nine at Greensburg Country Club.
Greensburg was led by Parker Phillips with 28. Abe Tebbe and Hunter Springmeyer both carded 39. Colten Schroeder and Jack McKinsey both had 40. Bryce Stringer finished with 46.
“I thought we played a pretty nice round tonight despite the loss. We hung in with one of the top teams in the state and kind of proved to ourselves that we belong,” Coach Mize said. “Obviously, there are things here and there that you kick yourself over after the round, but I thought we did well managing the course from top to bottom. If we can continue to get our top five guys all at or under 40, we can finish this season strong.”
Other scores for the Pirates included Kaden Acton 46, Brant Acra 47, Reece Chapman 50 and Cooper Williams 61.
“Before the round, we celebrated senior night for Abe Tebbe and Bryce Stringer. Abe has been an integral part of the team since his sophomore season (freshman season was cancelled due to Covid). He has been a contributing score for us in almost every meet of his career. He will certainly be a tough score to replace next year,” Coach Mize said. “Bryce has been fighting for a back end of the varsity lineup for the better part of three years as well. He has been a tremendous leader to our JV guys and has done a very nice job of filling in for the varsity lineup when called upon. We will miss their scoring, but more importantly, their leadership next season.”
Batesville at Rushville
RUSHVILLE – Antler Pointe Golf Course was the host for a 3-team match with Batesville, Cambridge City Lincoln and the Lions of Rushville.
Batesville took top honors with a score of 169 on the front nine at Antler Pointe. Rushville was second with 187 and Lincoln finished third with 197.
Batesville’s Cooper Phebus and Logan Fletcher both carded 40 to share medalist honors. Henry Koehne was two shots back with 42. Ian Carpenter finished with 47 and Kaiden Eckstein has a stroke back with 48. Brycen Miller finished with 51.
Rushville was led by Brody Terrell with 43. Aiden Philpot was a stroke back with 44. Griffin Norris finished with 49. Mason Mosburg carded 51. Wyatt Gulley had a 53 and Landon Browning had a 54.
Other scores for the Lions included Matthew Komlanc 47, Henry Wiles 50, Kyle Jacobs 52 and Noah Lee 60.
Batesville at North Decatur
The Chargers hosted Batesville on the Bridge Nine at North Branch Golf Course. The Bulldogs finished with 160 to top North’s 165 in varsity action.
North’s Carson Parmer was the medalist with 38. Austin Gould carded 41. Jack Koehne and Owen Eldridge both had 43. Cooper Parmer had 48.
Batesville was led by Alec Bunselmeier with 39. Jackson Wanstrath and Leo Moody both had 40. Jackson Day was a shot back with 41. Jon Moody finished with 49.
In junior varsity action, Batesville topped North 175-221.
Batesville was led by Logan Fletcher with 39. Other scores for the Bulldogs included Landon Raver 44, Henry Koehne 45, Cooper Phebus 47 and Ian Carpenter 48.
North was led by Brayden Yeager with 51 followed by Micah Smith 55, Evan Yoder 57, Scott Morford 58 and Mason Smith 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.