NEW POINT - The Bridge Nine at North Branch Golf Course was the host for the 2023 Ripley County golf tournament. Batesville finished with a team-total 164 to claim the title.
Milan was second with 185. Jac-Cen-Del- finished with 193 and South Ripley had 236.
The medalist for the tournament was Batesville's Jackson Wanstrath with 38. He was joined on the All-County team by Batesville's Jon Moody (39), Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier (42), JCD's Sam Schwering (43) and Milan's Ethan Clark (43).
Other scores for Batesville were Jackson Day 45, Leo Moody 45, Landon Raver 45 and Cooper Phebus 52.
Scores for JCD included Derek Borgman 45, Drew Cacamo 47, Caiden Kohlman 58 and Warren Boor 60.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - The Pirate golf team hosted EIAC foe East Central Tuesday on the front nine. Greensburg posted a team total 163 and held off the Trojans with 169. The Pirates are 4-0 in the EIAC.
"We were happy to get another conference win tonight. East Central is a pretty solid team, so this was a good test for us. I did feel like we were just a tad off though. We honestly made too many mistakes," Coach Mize said. "Moving forward, we have to learn the art of making a bogey, so we can rid ourselves of the dreaded doubles and triples. Once we can fix that, I'll start to feel much better about where we are at this point in the season."
Greensburg's Abe Tebbe and East Central's Ethan Moorman shared medalist honors with 39.
Greensburg's Colten Schroeder was a shot back with 40. Hunter Springmeyer and Parker Phillips both had 42 for the Pirates. Kaden Acton and Bryce Stringer both carded 43. Brant Acra had a 46. Reece Chapman finished with 50 and Jack McKinsey had 52.
At The Links at Rising Sun Resort and Casino, the Pirates won a 4-team match with a total of 159. Rising Sun was second with 171 followed by Switzerland County 178 and South Dearborn 223.
Medalist honors were share by Greensburg's Schroeder and Tebbe along with Rising Sun's Casey Fletcher and Nate Elliott, all with 38.
Other scores for Greensburg included Phillips 41, Acton 42 Springmeyer 43 and McKinsey 44.
"It was a pretty good night for us. The course was definitely set up on the easier side, so I thought our scores could be a little lower; however, I was satisfied with the result," Coach Mize said. "All of the guys are finding some things to fine tune, so hopefully we can keep getting better as the season rolls along. I was especially proud of Kaden Acton tonight. In his first real varsity experience, he played really well, and contributed to our team score."
North Decatur
NEW POINT - The Chargers played a home match on the Bridge Nine (par 35) of North Branch Golf Course Tuesday.
Despite the cool and windy conditions, the Chargers were able to post their best team score of the season at 164, which included career lows for three of the five golfers.
North was first with 164 followed by Rising Sun 183 and Oldenburg Academy 212.
The Chargers were led by Jack Koehne, who was the medalist with a career low score of 37 (+2).
Carson Parmer shot a 41. Owen Eldridge carded a 42 and Austin Gould's career low 44 rounded out the top 4. Cooper Parmer also had a career low 47.
For Oldenburg, Miles had a 41 followed by Johanningman 54, Wanstrath 54, Geis 63 and Bauer 68.
South Decatur's Billingsly carded a 57.
Rushville
The Lions were defeated by Greenfield-Central 167 to 204. Rushville was led by Brody Terrell with a nine-hole score of 43.
Other scores for the Lions included Aiden Philpot 46, Landon Browning 54, Henry Wiles 57, Kyle Jacobs 60, Noah Lee 61, Wyatt Gulley 61, Griffin Norris 61, Carson Hylton 70 and Mason Mosburg 71.
