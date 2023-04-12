RUSHVILLE - The Lion golf team hosted North Decatur and Knightstown at Antler Pointe Golf Course Tuesday. The teams played the par 37 back nine.
North won the team title with 183. Rushville had a 209 and Knightstown finished with 250.
North's Carson Parmer was the meet medalist with a 41.
Jack Koehne was second place for the Chargers with a score of 43. Owen Eldridge and Cooper Parmer added to the score of 183 with totals of 49 and 50 respectively. Rounding out the top five with a 51 was Austin Gould.
Rushville was led by Landon Browning with 47. Brody Terrell carded 52. Aiden Philpot finished with 54. Mason Mosburg had a 56 and Griffin Norris was a shot back with 57.
Other scores for the Lions included Wyatt Gulley 64, Noah Lee 67, Kyle Jacobs 67 and Carson Hylton 58.
The Chargers junior varsity lost by a score of 256-268. Micah Smith led the way for North, shooting a 63. He was followed by Scott Morford (67), Brayden Yeager (68) and Mason Smith (70).
Knightstown was led by Inman with 59 followed by Roberson 61, Byers 63, Dayhuff 67 and Wilkinson 70.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - Six teams competed at Hillcrest Country Club Monday.
Batesville Blue won the team title with 171. Batesville White was second with 188. Lawrenceburg finished with 201 followed by Oldenburg Academy 239, South Ripley 246 and South Dearborn 266.
Individual scoring for Batesville Blue included Landon Raver 42 (medalist), Jackson Wanstrath 43, Alec Bunselmeier 43, Leo Moody 43, Jackson Day 44 and Jon Moody 44.
Scores for BHS White included Cooper Phebus 43, Henry Koehne 45, Logan Fletcher 47, Ian Carpenter 53, Kaiden Eckstein 63 and Brycen Miller 63.
The Twisters were led by Connor Miles with 53. Cale Johannigman was a shot back with 54. Ryan Gies finished with 65 followed by Henry Wanstrath 67, Aaron Bauer 68 and Carson Rutter 68.
Rushville
The Lions picked up a win over Waldron 184-209. Morristown had two golfers also compete.
Medalist honors for the match were shared by Rushville's Aiden Philpot and Walron's Lucas Shaw with 44.
Other varsity scores for the Lions included Brody Terrell 49, Griffin Norris 47, Landon Browning 45 and Mason Mosburg 48.
Other Rushville scores included Wyatt Gulley 45, Noah Lee 56, Kyle Jacobs 61 and Carson Hylton 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.