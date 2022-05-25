BATESVILLE - Hillcrest Country Club hosted North Decatur and Batesville for nine holes of high school golf action.
The Chargers had some struggles on the round, but were able to edge the Bulldogs 183-185.
North's Collin Bryant was medalist with a score of 41 (+6).
Carson Parmer ended the round with a 45. Austin Gould shot a 48 and Xavier Adams and Brady Espinda both shot 49.
Also participating in the meet for North were Chris Gauck and Owen Eldridge, each shooting a 54, and Jack Koehne with a 55.
Batesville was led by Jackson Wanstrath with 44.
Logan Fletcher carded 46 followed by Alec Bunselmeier 47, Jackson Day 48, Kyle Williamson 48, Leo Moody 51, Henry Koehne 51 and Ian Carpenter 51.
The Chargers now have a week to prepare for the Golden Bear Invite at Blue Bear Golf Course on June 1, and sectional on June 3.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - The Pirate golf team played host to Columbus North at the Greensburg Country Club. The Bull Dogs posted a team total of 320 to top Greensburg's 353.
Columbus North's Luke Schneider was the medalist with a 72.
The Pirates were led by Colten Schroeder with an 84. Parker Phillips was a shot back with 85. Jack McKinsey carded an 89. Abe Tebbe finished with 95 and Hunter Springmeyer had 96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.