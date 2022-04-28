WEST HARRISON - A difference of just four strokes separated host East Central and Greensburg in golf action. The Trojans finished with a team total 170 to hold off Greensburg's 174.
"Despite the loss, I came away optimistic with a score of 174 on the very challenging Grand Oak golf course. It was a major improvement for us in terms of our performance on unfamiliar, 'target' golf courses," Coach Mize said. "I thought the guys at the top of the lineup showed some resolve as they kept big numbers off the card. Unfortunately, East Central just played a little better than us."
East Central's Devin McFarland was the meet medalist with a 39.
Greensburg was led by Abe Tebbe with a 42. The next three Pirates were just one stroke apart - Parker Phillips 43, Hunter Springmeyer 44 and Colten Schroeder 45.
Jack McKinsey carded 49 followed by Bryce Stringer 56, Jonathan Flinn 57 and Brock Adams 58.
Batesville
BrookHill Golf Course played host to Franklin County, Batesville, Connersville and Oldenburg.
Connersville posted a team-total 166 to take first place honors. Batesville was second with 173 followed by Franklin County 178 and Oldenburg 248.
Connersville's Cooper Kinney was the meet medalist with 38.
Batesville was led by Jackson Wanstrath with 40. Jackson Day carded 41. Leo Moody had a 45. Henry Koehne and Alec Bunselmeier both had 47. Kyle Williamson had a 49.
Franklin County was led by Austin Hill with 41. Drew Meyer had a 43 followed by Peyton McCreary 44, Kaden Erfman 50, Bridger Bolos 51 and Nick Vanoven 55.
For Oldenburg, Tim Puttman had a 52 followed by Cale Johannigman 62, Spencer Mack 66 and Carson Ruter 68.
Other scores for Connersville included Will Chalker 39, Gage Brown 43, Connor Graves 46, Dylan Thomas 53 and Nate Garrison 58.
Junior varsity scores for Batesville included Logan Fletcher 42 and Ian Carpenter 50.
On the front nine at Blue Bear Golf Course in Shelbyville, the Bulldogs were edged by the Golden Bears 180-181.
Logan Fletcher led the Bulldogs with 44. Jackson Day and Leo Moody both carded 45. Jackson Wanstrath and Alec Bunselmeier both finished with 47. Kyle Williamson had 49 and Henry Koehne had 55.
Shelbyville's Eli Baker was the meet medalist with 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.