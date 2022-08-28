FRANKLIN - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs placed fifth in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the Legends Golf Course in Franklin Saturday. The top 13 teams in the state battled it out through 18 holes.
Top ranked Carmel won the team title with 295. No. 5 Center Grove took second with 299. No. 3 Castle was third with 301. No. 2 Westfield took fourth with 303. No. 6 Batesville rounded out the top five with 315.
No. 9 Zionsville was fifth followed by No. 7 Franklin, No. 4 Noblesville, No. 10 Homestead, No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern, No. 12 Floyd Central, No. 13 Penn, No. 11 F.W. Carroll, Guerin Catholic and Crown Point.
For Batesville, Ava South finished fifth overall with a 72.
Emma Weiler was next for Batesville with 76. Josie Meyer carded 82. Addyson Weiler finished with 85 and Zoey Ahern had a 102.
The Lady Bulldogs are at home Tuesday for Senior Night.
Rushville
The Lady Lions (8-2) moved their win streak in duals and 3-way matches to six in a row with a 189-244 victory over Morristown.
Rushville's Emma Tressler was the medalist with a 45.
Both Isabella Wilson and Megan Alexander carded 47. Claire Waits had a 50 and Emilee Jackman finished with 53.
Rushville returns to action Tuesday against Greensburg and Knightstown at Royal Hylands Golf Club in Knightstown.
