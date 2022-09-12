CONNERSVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs added another trophy to their haul this season by winning the EIAC tournament title at Willowbrook Country Club.
Batesville posted a team-total 307 and put all five players on the all-tourney team en route to the title.
Franklin County was second with 377 followed by Rushville 404, East Central 415, Connersville 424, Greensburg 455, Lawrenceburg incomplete and South Dearborn incomplete.
Batesville's Ava South was the medalist for the tournament with a round of 74.
Joining South on the all-tournament team were Batesville's Emma Weiler 76, Batesville's Josie Meyer 77, East Central's Rowan Pies 78, Batesville's Addyson Weiler 80, Connersville's Sara Ruble 82, Franklin County's Nicole Mears 85, Franklin County's Crystal Callahan 87, Lawrenceburg's Ella Shelton 93, Rushville's Emma Tressler 97, Franklin County's Lillie Graf 99 and Batesville's Rhea Miller 99.
Other scores for the Lady Lions included Isabella Wilson 100, Claire Waits 103, Megan Alexander 105 and Emilee Jackman 114.
Greensburg was led by Sarah Stapp with 101. Anne Pumphrey carded 107 followed by Zoey Seal 111, Carmen Thackery 136 and Lydia Hersley 144.
Mid-Hoosier Conference
EDINBURGH - The Mid-Hoosier Conference held the girls golf tournament at Timbergate Golf Course Saturday.
Edinburgh won the tournament with a team score of 413. Southwestern finished second with 481 followed by Morristown 507 and North Decatur 518.
The individual medalist was Edinburgh's Izzy Richardson with 81.
Kaylee Smith led the Lady Chargers with 120. Addie Gauck was a shot back with 121. Lizzie Custer finished with 137 and Hannah Reynolds had 140.
