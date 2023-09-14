GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Country Club hosted three EIAC teams Tuesday as the Lady Pirates welcomed Batesville and Lawrenceburg to town.
Batesville won the team title with a score of 160. Greensburg was second with 217 and Lawrenceburg was third with 245.
The Lady Pirates celebrated senior Anne Pumphrey on Senior Night. Pumphrey led the way for the Lady Pirates with a 52.
Zoey Seal shot 53. Peyton Bright finished with a 54. Mary Harmon rounded out the scoring with a 58.
The Lady Pirates host the sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday at Greensburg Country Club.
North at Rushville
RUSHVILLE – Monday, the Lady Lions golfers closed out their regular season with a home match against North Decatur. The Lady Lions came out with a victory by the score of 216-258. This victory puts the Lady Lions’ record for the season at 14-3.
For the eighth time this season, Rushville’s Emma Tressler earned medalist honors, carding a 47.
Megan Alexander finished second with 51. Senior Claire Waits, in her last 9-hole match as a Lady Lion, finished third with 58. Lauren Megee took fourth with 60. Abby Hill finished fifth with 61. Heaven Denney shot 69 in a junior varsity role.
The Chargers were led by Addie Gauck with 63. Kaylee Smith, Lizzie Custer, and Mary Stier completed the team score each shooting 65. Chase Christianson also played and shot a 72.
Tournament Time
The area golf teams begin tournament play with the sectional round beginning Saturday.
Greensburg is the host of one of the 30 sectionals around the state. The sectional tees off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Greensburg Country Club.
Teams competing in the sectional include Batesville, East Central, Franklin County, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, North Decatur, Oldenburg Academy, Shelbyville, South Ripley and Southwestern (Shelby).
State ranked Batesville looks to be the heavy favorite to repeat as sectional champs. The top three teams advance to the regional.
On paper, the next two qualifying spots are up for grabs, but Franklin County and East Central are the early favorites to advance to the regional.
Individually, the top three players from non-advancing teams move on to the regional.
Batesville’s Josie Meyer and Ava South tied for second overall last year. Those two Lady Bulldogs along with East Central’s Rowan Pies, Batesville’s Addy Weiler, Franklin County’s Crystal Calihan and Franklin County’s Nicole Mears should battle for medalist honors.
Monday, Rushville travels to The Links Golf Course in New Palestine for the sectional. Tee off is 9 a.m.
Competing in the sectional are teams from Eastern Hancock, Greenfield-Central, Knightstown, Morristown, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Palestine, Rushville Consolidated, Shenandoah, Tri and Triton Central.
The Lady Lions finished with a 14-3 record. Rushville has season wins over Mt. Vernon, Knightstown, Greenfield-Central and Triton Central.
The host Lady Dragons might have a leg-up on the other teams. New Palestine finished with a 13-2 record. This sectional should be exciting down to the moment the advancing teams are announced.
