GREENSBURG - State ranked Batesville claimed the EIAC girls golf tournament title Saturday at Greensburg County Club. The Lady Bulldogs posted a team score of 321 to win the title.
Franklin County was second with 359 followed by East Central 394, Rushville 401 (season best), Greensburg 441, Connersville 445, Lawrenceburg 476 and South Dearborn incomplete.
Batesville sophomore Ava South makes it back to back MVP titles with an even par 70.
All five Lady Bulldogs earn All-EIAC honors. Following South's 70 was Josie Meyer 76, Addyson Weiler 84, Alexis Gallagher 91 and Zoey Ahern 94.
Other members of the All-EIAC team were East Central's Rowan Pies 75, Franklin County's Crystal Calihan 76, Franklin County's Nicole Mears 81, Rushville's Emma Tressler 90 and Rushville's Claire Waits 95.
Rushville's other scores included Megan Alexander 103, Lauren Megee 113 (personal best) and Abby Hill 119 (personal best).
Annie Pumphrey shot the low round for the Lady Pirates with a 106. Zoey Seal scored a 107. Mary Harmon carded a 113 and Peyton Bright finished with a 115 to complete the scorecard for Greensburg.
MHC tournament
EDINBURGH - Saturday, the Lady Chargers competed in the Mid-Hoosier Conference Tournament at Timbergate Golf Course. Southwestern (Shelby) won the tournament with a team score of 444. Edinburgh was close behind with 448. North finished third with 467 and Morristown was fourth with 496.
The individual medalist for the tournament was Isabelle Richardson with 86.
North's Addie Gauck finished third individually with 99 (47-52). Mary Stier finished eighth with 119 (58-61). Kaylee Smith shot a 124 (66-58) and Lizzie Custer 125 (63-62) to complete the team score. Hannah Reynolds also played and scored 138 (67-71).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.