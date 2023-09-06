The Prairie Nine at North Branch Golf Course hosted the Ripley County golf match for Batesville, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan and South Ripley.
The Lady Bulldogs cruised to the team title with 155. JCD was second with 231. Milan and South Ripley were both incomplete.
For Batesville, Addy Weiler led the way with an even par round of 35. Ava South was second with 38. Josie Meyer was a shot back with 39. Zoey Ahern carded 43.
Those four Lady Bulldogs were joined by Milan’s Kayla Walke (48) on the All-Ripley County Team.
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs included Alexis Gallagher 49 and Grace Saner 49.
JCD was led by Nautia Williams with 54. Emma Wagner had 58. Claire Hellers was a stroke back with 59 and Julia Meyer had 60.
Milan’s other scores were Grace Bedel 60 and Kaitlyn Hicks 64.
For South Ripley, Anna Block had 54 followed by Mady Hicks 62 and Emma McCarty 66.
Greensburg
NORTH VERNON – The Greensburg girls golf team fired a season-best 197 to earn the victory in a three-way match with Jennings County and Trinity Luthern at St. Anne’s Golf Course in North Vernon Tuesday. Jennings County shot a team score of 223. Trinity Lutheran did not post a team score.
Annie Pumphrey carded a 46 to lead the Lady Pirates. Zoey Seal shot 48. Payton Bright was a shot back with 49, and Mary Harmon had a 54.
Greensburg hosts the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Greensburg Country Club.
North Decatur
Tuesday, the North Decatur girls golf team faced East Central at North Branch Golf Course on the Meadow Nine. East Central won the match with a team score of 188 led by meet medalist Pies Rowen with a 33. North finished with a team score of 212, beating their previous season best.
North’s Mary Stier placed second overall for the match with a new personal low of 45 followed by Addie Gauck, who placed third with a score of 46. The team score was completed by Kaylee Smith (60) and Lizzie Custer (61). Hannah Reynolds also played varsity and shot 64.
Rushville
CAMBRIDGE CITY – Tuesday, the Lady Lions golfers traveled to Winding Branch Golf Course in Cambridge City to take on Cambridge City Lincoln and Shenandoah. The Lady Lions fired a team total 200 which was their second best performance of the season. Shenandoah was second with 22 and Lincoln was incomplete.
Rushville was led by Emma Tressler, who earned medalist honors with a 44. Coming in third was Claire Waits with a season best 9-hole round of 48. Taking fifth place was Megan Alexander with a 53. Finishing sixth and firing her season best 9-hole round of 55 was Abby Hill. Rounding out the scoring for Rushville was Lauren Megee with a 57. Heaven Denney shot 65 in a junior varsity role.
