BATESVILLE – Thursday, the North Decatur golf team traveled to Hillcrest Golf Course to face Oldenburg Academy on the front nine. The Lady Chargers had a team score of 261. Oldenburg Academy did not have enough golfers to have a team score.
The individual medalist for the meet was Oldenburg’s Claire Walke with 59.
The Lady Chargers were led by Kaylee Smith and Hannah Reynolds each with a score of 64. Mary Stier (65) and Ellie Grote (68) finished out the team score.
Next up for North is the Mid-Hoosier Conference tournament at Timbergate Golf Course Saturday.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – Thursday, the Lady Lions hosted EIAC foe Franklin County at Antler Pointe Golf Course. The Lady Wildcats pick up the win with a final score of 169-214.
Medalist honors went to Franklin County’s Nicole Mears with a 36.
The Lady Lions were led by Emma Tressler with 48, followed by Megan Alexander 50, Lauren Megee 57, Heaven Denney 59 and Abby Hill 61.
This loss takes the Lady Lions record to 13-3 on the season. Rushville travels to the Greensburg County Club at 2 p.m. Saturday for the EIAC Tournament.
