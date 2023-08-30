RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions played host to Greensburg and Knightstown on the front nine at Antler Pointe Golf Course Tuesday. Rushville claimed the top spot with a team-total 202. Greensburg finished with 222 and Knightstown was incomplete.
Rushville’s Emma Tressler earned medalist honors by matching her personal best 41.
Megan Alexander dropped five shots from last night’s round with 50. Claire Waits took fourth with a 51 and Lauren Megee and Abby Hill rounded out the scoring with rounds of 60 and 61 respectively.
Heaven Denney also showed improvement carding a personal best 59 in a junior varsity role. The Lady Lions are 9-2.
Anne Pumphrey led the Lady Pirates for the fifth straight contest, shooting 52. Mary Harmon’s 54, Zoey Seal’s 56, and Payton Bright’s 60 finished the scoring for Greensburg.
Monday, the Lady Lions defeated Lawrenceburg 203-259.
Tressler earned medalist honors with a 43. In second place was Waits with a 51. Megee finished with a 54 and Alexander had a 55.
North Decatur
Monday, the North Decatur girls golf team faced Milan and South Ripley at North Brach on Bridge. Milan won the match with a team score of 217. The Lady Chargers finished second with a season low 223 and South Ripley finished with 257.
Addie Gauck was meet medalist with a score of 47. Kaylee Smith tied her season low of 56 and Mary Stier set a new season low of 57. Lizzie Custer completed the team score with a 63. Kail’C Ruble also played varsity and shot 65.
Three golfers also played junior varsity: Ellie Grote (62), Chase Christianson (67) and Jaylynne Krhan (69).
Batesville
GREENWOOD – The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Hickory Stick Golf Course to play the back nine against Center Grove. The No. 3 Lady Trojans edged the No. 12 Lady Bulldogs 152-158.
Batesville’s Ava South was medalist with a 1-under 35.
Josie Meyer was next for Batesville with 39. Addy Weiler was a shot back with 40. Alexis Gallagher had a 44. Zoey Ahern finished with 47 and Grace Saner had 50.
