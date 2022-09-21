GREENFIELD - For a second straight season, the Lady Lion golf team earned a berth in the regional. Rushville finished third in the New Palestine Sectional hosted at Hawk's Tail Golf Course Monday.

New Palestine won the team title with a score of 354. Mt. Vernon was second with 399 and Rushville finished with 406.

The top three teams and top three individual from non-advancing teams qualify for the regional to be held at Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson Saturday.

Other team scores included Shenandoah 420, Greenfield-Central 434, Triton Central 541, Morristown 549 and Eastern Hancock, Tri and Knightstown all incomplete.

Three Lady Lions picked the perfect day to post their personal best 18-hole score.

Emma Tressler led the Lady Lions with a personal best 94.

Isabella Wilson was next for Rushville with 99.

Megan Alexander had a personal best 104.

Claire Waits finished with 109.

Emilee Jackman finished with a personal best 111.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

