GREENFIELD - For a second straight season, the Lady Lion golf team earned a berth in the regional. Rushville finished third in the New Palestine Sectional hosted at Hawk's Tail Golf Course Monday.
New Palestine won the team title with a score of 354. Mt. Vernon was second with 399 and Rushville finished with 406.
The top three teams and top three individual from non-advancing teams qualify for the regional to be held at Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson Saturday.
Other team scores included Shenandoah 420, Greenfield-Central 434, Triton Central 541, Morristown 549 and Eastern Hancock, Tri and Knightstown all incomplete.
Three Lady Lions picked the perfect day to post their personal best 18-hole score.
Emma Tressler led the Lady Lions with a personal best 94.
Isabella Wilson was next for Rushville with 99.
Megan Alexander had a personal best 104.
Claire Waits finished with 109.
Emilee Jackman finished with a personal best 111.
