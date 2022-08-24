GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates took on the Lady Chargers in golf action Monday at the Greensburg Country Club. Greensburg won the team competition 222-268.
Greensburg's Anne Pumphrey was the medalist with a 45.
Zoey Seal finished with 54. Carmen Thackery had 69 and Lydia Hersley finished with 70. Sarah Stapp had to withdraw due to injury.
Batesville
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs defeated the South Dearborn Lady Knights at Hillcrest Golf Course 115-185. Since South Dearborn only had three golfers, only the top three scores counted toward the team score.
Ava South led the Lady Bulldogs with a 36. Also for Batesville was Emma Weiler 39, Addyson Weiler 40, Josie Meyer 41, Zoey Ahern 44, Madelyn Pohlman 48 and Taylor Blanton 68.
Rushville
On Monday, the Lady Lions defeated Connersville 208-214. The greens were fast and the rough was long but the girls persevered to win a tight match, according to Coach Lee.
Emma Tressler led the way for the Lady Lions with a 45.
Other scores for Rushville included Isabella Wilson 53, Megan Alexander 53, Claire Waits 57 and Emilee Jackman 57.
North Decatur
On Tuesday, North Decatur hosted Morristown at North Branch on the Meadow Nine. The Lady Chargers did not have enough golfers to post a team score. Morristown posted a team score of 253.
The individual low medalist for the match was North's Addie Gauck with a 53.
Lizzie Custer finished with 65 and Chase Christianson had a 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.