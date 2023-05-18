GREENSBURG – The Pirates golf team hosted Ripley County rivals Batesville and Milan on the back nine at the Greensburg Country Club Tuesday.
Greensburg won the tri-match by posting a 159. The Bulldogs were second with 165 and Milan finished with 172.
Greensburg’s Jack McKinsey and Colten Schroeder both carded 39 to share medalist honors.
Hunter Springmeyer finished a shot back with 40. Abe Tebbe had a 41. Parker Phillips finished with 42 and Bryce Stringer had 50.
“I thought we played a pretty solid round tonight. Obviously there are always little things to work on here and there, but for the most part, we did a really good job. We didn’t necessarily finish our rounds the best we could, so if we would have done that, this would have had the potential to be one of our best overall efforts of the season,” Greensburg Coach Mize said.
“Jack McKinsey played very well from start to finish, so having him as a very solid fifth score moving forward will be helpful to our success. The rest of the guys all played great through stretches of their rounds as well. We’ll look to build off of this on Friday at Rushville,” Coach Mize added.
Batesville was led by Jackson Wanstrath and Jackson Day, both with 40.
Leo Moody finished with 42 and Alec Bunselmeier was a shot back with 43. Landon Raver had a 45 and Jon Moody finished with 49.
Ethan Clark led the Indians with 41. Jackson Voss and Micah Norman both carded 42. Jacob Helton had 47 followed by Nate Voss 53 and Ben Nolton 55.
North Decatur
KNIGHTSTOWN –
The Chargers traveled to Knightstown Monday to face Eastern Hancock at Royal Hylands Golf Club. On their way to shooting a season-low 158, the Chargers had individuals score one season low and one career low. Eastern Hancock finished with 176.
Carson Parmer, who started on hole 2, was able to eagle his last hole to go to a score of 34 (-1). Parmer hit his second shot on the par-5 from 255 yards to 12 feet, following it up by hitting the eagle putt to finish under-par in two of his last three matches. Parmer also earned his seventh medalist of the year.
Owen Eldridge played a great round of golf, according to Coach Hochstedler, earning second overall with his career low 39 (+4).
Jack Koehne struggled to start the nine, going 4-over in his first two holes, but was able to finish strong, ending the round with a 42 (+7).
Cooper Parmer continued his recent good run, rounding out the top 5 with a 43, and Austin Gould was the fifth varsity score with a 48.
The junior varsity Chargers got to play as well, losing 202-219. Evan Yoder led with a 50. Scott Morford shot 51 and Mason Smith and Micah Smith both shot 59.
The Chargers are in action Friday against Jac-Cen-Del.
Rushville
New Palestine posted a team total 175 to knock off Rushville with 195.
Brody Terrell led the way for the Lions with a season low of 42.
Aiden Philpot finished with 49. Wyatt Guller and Landon Browning both had 52. Griffin Norris finished with 53 followed by Mason Mosburg 55, Henry Wiles 58, Kyle Jacobs 60, Carson Hylton 62 and Noah Lee 67.
