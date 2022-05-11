The Chargers returned to North Branch Golf Course for a match against MHC opponents Edinburgh and Hauser. The match was played on the Prairie Course, a par 35.
The weather was great for a golf match and the Chargers took advantage of the conditions to post a score of 161, two strokes off their season low. Edinburgh was second with 191 and Hauser finished with 196.
North's Carson Parmer was the medalist with a 36, and he was followed closely by Collin Bryant and Jack Koehne with a pair of 40s, a career low for Koehne.
Xavier Adams' score of 45 took the final spot in the top four, while Brady Espinda ended the night with a 48.
North then faced conference foe Morristown on the Bridge Nine, a par 35.
Asher Caldwell of Morristown took medalist honors with a score of 38.
Collin Bryant was low man for the Chargers with a score of 42.
Jack Koehne carded a 43. Carson Parmer ended with a 46 and Brady Espinda's 48 gave the Chargers a final score of 179, enough to get an eight stroke victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Xavier Adams and Owen Eldridge also played in a varsity capacity for the Chargers and shot 49 and 52 respectively.
The Chargers play at Timbergate Golf Course against Southwestern (Shelby) Thursday, a rescheduled match that was rained out earlier this season.
GJHS golf
In junior high golf action, Greensburg defeated Triton Central 200-235.
Logan Simpson led Greensburg with a 47. Jacoby Miller finished with 49 and Harrison Yu was a shot back with 50. Other scores for the young Pirates included Kahlen Adams 54, Keegan Lewis 60, Peyton Bright 59, Adam Powers 63 and Ethan Koors 64.
The team traveled to Sunrise Golf Course in Madison on Tuesday to face off against Madison Junior High school. Greensburg won the match with a team score of 198 to Madison's team score of 206.
Meet medalist was Jacoby Miller with a 43. Other top scores for the Pirates included Harrison Yu 44, Logan Simpson 49 and Payton Bright 56. Other scores include Keegan Lewis 62, Adam Powers 64, Kahlen Adams 65, Belle Schoettmer 69 and Allie Schroeder 71. The Pirates are 6-5 on the season.
BMS golf
The BMS golf team finally had some beautiful golf weather Monday evening at Hillcrest. The Bulldogs came away victorious with a score of 183 over St. Louis with 228 and South Dearborn who did not have enough for a team score.
Isaac Weber fired a 42 to lead the Bulldogs. He was followed by Landon Raver with a 45 and Cooper Phebus with a 46. Wes Peters rounded out the team score with a 50.
Other scores were Zoey Ahern 50, Ian Hixson and Jon Moody 51, Kaiden Eckstein 53, Grace Saner 54, Brycen Miller and Noah Davis 56 - personal best for Miller, Brody Gibson 61, Alexis Gallagher 63 and Adelyne Koehne with a personal best 64.
