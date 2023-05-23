The MHC golf tournament was hosted on the Meadow and Bridge courses at North Branch Golf Course Saturday. Although the course had received large amounts of rain the night before, the weather couldn’t have been much better for the day.
North Decatur won the conference title with a team total 337. Hauser was the conference runner-up with 366 followed by Edinburgh 372, Waldron 397 and Southwestern (Shelby) 487.
On their way to capturing their third MHC title in as many years, the Chargers also fielded three of the six all-conference players. Carson Parmer shot a 78 which was tied for second. Jack Koehne shot 84 to take fourth over all and Owen Eldridge was sixth with a score of 87.
The fourth score in the total 337 was provided by Cooper Parmer, who was just one stroke off the pace for all-conference with an 88. Austin Gould shot 91 for the tournament. The Chargers have two more matches before sectional June 2.
Greensburg at Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Pirates traveled to Antler Pointe Golf Course to face EIAC foe Rushville on the front nine. Greensburg won the match 160-189.
Greensburg’s Parker Phillips earned medalist honors with a 38.
Colten Schroeder was next for Greensburg with 39. Hunter Springmeyer finished with 41. Jack McKinsey was a shot back with 42 and Abe Tebbe was another shot back with 43. Kaden Acton carded 49.
“I thought we played pretty well this evening. I know some of the guys didn’t feel great about their performance, but we hung in there and posted yet another very solid team score,” Coach Mize said. “Parker played a great round, and it has been nice to see him shake off some of the early season struggles and really come on here towards the end. Jack McKinsey is also playing some great golf at the moment. If we can continue to push each other one through five, we can have a great ending to our regular season this week.”
Other scores for the Pirates included Brant Acra 46, Bryce Stringer 49, Reece Chapman 52 and Cooper Williams 58.
Aiden Philpot and Wyatt Gulley led the way for the Lions, both carding 46.
Brody Terrell finished two shots back with 48 and Griffin Norris was another shot back with 49. Mason Mosburg finished with 51 followed by Henry Wiles 55, Kyle Jacobs 61 and Carson Hylton 66.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE – The Bulldogs took fourth place in the Connersville Invitational at Willowbrook Golf Course Saturday. Madison won the team title with a 324. Connersville finished second with 332 followed by Fishers 341, Batesville 360, New Palestine 371, Brownstown Central 390, Lawrenceburg 398, Avon 400, Trinity Lutheran 465 and Union Modoc incomplete.
Batesville was led by Jon Moody with an 88. Leo Moody and Landon Raver (as individual) both finished with 89. Jackson Wanstrath had a 91. Jackson Day finished with 92 and Alec Bunselmeier had a 94.
