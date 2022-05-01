SEYMOUR - North Decatur traveled to Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour for the Trinity Lutheran Invitational Saturday.
North finished second as a team with a total 337.
North's Collin Bryant was the medalist with a 3-over par 75.
North's Carson Parmer took fourth place overall by carding 79.
Brady Espinda finished with 90 followed by Jack Koehne 93 and Xavier Adams 96.
Batesville finished with a team-total 383.
Jackson Wanstrath led the Bulldogs with 91.
Leo Moody finished with 95.
Alec Bunselmeier finished two strokes back with 97.
Jackson Day and Logan Fletcher both carded 100.
Greensburg
Greensburg Country Club hosted the Decatur County Cup on Friday with the Pirates taking on North Decatur. The Pirates held off the Chargers 165-177 on the front nine.
North Decatur's Collin Bryant and Greensburg's Hunter Springmeyer tied for medalist honors, both carding 38.
Other scores for the Pirates included Parker Phillips 43, Bryce Stringer 44, Colten Schroeder 46, Jack McKinsey 49, Jonathan Flinn 52, Brant Acra 53, Brock Adams 56 and Charlie Stauffacher 63.
"This was a big win for us. We knew they were coming in riding a hot streak and putting up some low scores, so we wanted to make sure we were ready to go. After a couple of holes to get settled in, I thought we really got into the right headspace and started playing some good golf," Greensburg Coach Bryce Mize said.
"Springmeyer was huge for us tonight. He had some early season struggles, so it was nice to see him take what he does in practice and transfer it to a meet. It was kind of his turn. So far in our six dual meets, we've had four different guys earn medalist honors. I think that is a testament to what we can be as a team if they can all put it together on the same night. I would also like to commend Bryce Stringer. He shot a career low for us, so it will be interesting to see if he can carry that momentum moving forward," Coach Mize added.
The Pirates move to 16-7 on the season. Greensburg has Rushville at home on Tuesday, travels to Batesville on Thursday, and will compete in the Batesville Invitational on Saturday.
