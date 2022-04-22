COLUMBUS - North Decatur's golf team competed at Otter Creek Golf Course against Batesville and Hauser.
The Chargers won the team title with a 181 total. Batesville was second with 185 and Hauser finished with 221.
The Chargers were led again by Carson Parmer, who carded a 38 (+2), while Collin Bryant was close behind with a 39.
Brady Espinda ended the round with a 50. Jack Koehne rounded out the top 4 with a 54, and Xavier Adams shot a 58.
Batesville was led by Jackson Wanstrath with 43. Jackson Day was a shot back with 44. Henry Koehne carded 47. Kyle Williamson had 51 and Leo Moody finished with 52.
Hauser was led by Chase Martoccia with 51.
Rushville
Rushville's golf team traveled to Grand Oak Golf Club in West Harrison to take on East Central. The Trojans won the varsity contest 177-214.
Sam Smith led the way for the Lions with 44. Jensen Smith was next for Rushville with 51. Devin Richardson carded 56. Aiden Philpot and Cameron Jackman both had 63.
East Central won the junior varsity match 223-256.
For the Lions, Marlin Hershberger had 60 followed by Henry Wiles 62, Griffin Norris 66 and Mason Mosburg 68.
"Tough night. Grand Oak Golf Club is a challenging course, on top of being a difficult course to walk. Southern Indiana is a different beast than the flat plains of Rush County. I wondered when the lack of outside practices would come back to haunt us, well, it did tonight," RCHS Coach Jon Bitner said. "The Lions were 70 strokes over par and had problems dealing with the hilly terrain that is Grand Oaks. Ultimately this falls on me for not having the boys ready to play. Uneven lies, elevated greens and tees, and undulating greens were all factors in our inability to score well. A strong effort will be placed on getting up-and-down in future practices. When you don't hit many greens in regulation, you have to have a strong short game, and that's really where you see the lack of outside practices hurting us. No cause for panic, it is still early in the season, but we'll learn from this loss and work to improve."
