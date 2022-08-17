BATESVILLE - The No. 5 Lady Bulldogs hosted Jennings County and Milan at Hillcrest Country Club Monday. Batesville took top team honors with a 160. Jennings County was second with 193 and Milan finished with 251.
Emma Weiler led the way for Batesville with a 35.
Josie Meyer finished with a 40. Addyson Weiler had a 42. Ava South finished with 43. Rhea Miller had a 44. Madelyn Pohlman carded 45 followed by Zoey Ahern 47 and Taylor Blanton 66.
The night was highlighted by a hole-in-one by Batesville’s Pohlman on hole No. 2.
Jennings was led by Alexis Carson with 44 followed by Sophie Curry 45 and Lauren Gavin 46.
Milan was led by Cami Prather with a 60.
On Tuesday, Batesville faced Columbus North at Timbergate Golf Course. The Lady Bulldogs posted a 146-167 victory.
South led the Lady Bulldogs with a score of 35. Emma Weiler carded 36 followed by Meyer 37, Addyson Weiler 38, Miller 47 and Pohlman 54.
For Columbus North, Ava Bunker shot an impressive 6-under-par 30.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates hosted a 3-team match at the Greensburg Country Club Monday. Greensburg was joined by EIAC foes East Central and Connersville.
East Central posted a team-total 209 to take first place honors. Connersville was next with 213 and Greensburg finished with 227.
East Central's Rowan Pies was the medalist with a 37.
Greensburg was lead by senior Sarah Stapp with a 45 followed by sophomore Zoey Seal 55, junior Anne Pumphrey 57 and freshmen Carmen Thackery 70.
The Greensburg team has grown from its original three to add two freshmen in Carmen Thackery and Lydia Hershley.
Rushville
The Lady Lions posted the best team score for Rushville this season, but could not overcome Franklin County 177-179.
Emma Tressler led the way for the Lady Lions with 41. Isabella Wilson and Emilee Jackman both carded 45. Claire Waits finished with 48 and Megan Alexander had a 52.
For the junior varsity, Abby Hill finished with 57 followed by Natalie Cooper 62 and Lauren Megee 63.
On Tuesday, the Lady Lions defeated Shelbyville and Mt. Vernon. Rushville finished with 199 followed by Mt. Vernon 206 and Shelbyville 238.
"They played with a lot of grit to overcome a tough course with challenging conditions," Coach Lee noted.
Tressler led the way for the Lady Lions with 46. Wilson carded 49. Alexander had a 51. Waits and Jackman both finished with 53. Abby Hill had a 58.
The Lady Lions travel to Willowbrook Country Club in Connersville Monday.
