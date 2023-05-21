COLUMBUS – Otter Creek Golf Course and the Columbus East Olympians hosted Batesville on the front nine. The Olympians posted a 161 team score to top Batesville’s 172.
East’s Pierce Arnholt was the medalist with 38.
Batesville was led by Jackson Wanstrath and Leo Moody, both carding 42. Jackson Day and Cooper Phebus both had 44. Henry Koehne finished with 48. Alec Bunselmeier was a shot back with 49. Jon Moody had 50. Landon Raver and Logan Fletcher both were a stroke back with 51.
GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High golf team finished the season Monday by defeating Immanuel Lutheran and St. Bartholomew with a season low team score of 183. St. Bartholomew was second with 214 and Immanuel Lutheran third with 215.
Meet medalist was Logan Simpson with a 41. Other top scores for the Pirates include Harrison Yu with a 44, Keegan Lewis with 48, and Payton Bright with a 50.
Other scores include Noah Grossman with a 52 and Adrien Shrader with a 56. The Pirates finished with an overall record of 14-10 for the season.
NDJH golf
Monday, the Chargers faced Union County and Jac-Cen-Del at North Branch on the Bridge Course. Union County won the meet with a team score of 204. North finished second with a season low 212 and Jac-Cen-Del finished third with a team score of 227.
Aiden Luttel tied for individual medalist with a 47, tying his season low. Kobe Hoeing also matched his season low with a score of 52. Esley Adkins shot 55 and Cooper Land 58, a new season low to finish out the team score. Kail’C Ruble shot 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.