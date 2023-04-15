GREENSBURG – The Pirates picked up an EIAC victory Thursday on the front nine at the Greensburg Country Club. Greensburg knocked off Lawrenceburg 167-186.
Lawrenceburg’s Cameron Williamson was the medalist with a 38.
“As a collective group, I thought we got off to a pretty slow start tonight. We were making bogeys and doubles out of the gate, so it was good to see the guys settle in and finish their rounds off nicely,” Coach Mize said. “No one did a better job of that than Abe Tebbe. After making a triple bogey on his second hole, he was able to play the next seven holes in one-over-par. He’s our leader out there, so when he’s playing well, the rest of the guys tend to tidy up their games as well. We’ll certainly look to build upon this and hopefully continue to string some low scores together.”
Tebbe’s 39 led the way for the Pirates. Hunter Springmeyer finished with 41. Colten Schroeder was a shot back with 42. Parker Phillips and Brant Acra both carded 45. Bryce Stringer finished with 47. Jack McKinsey carded 49. Kaden Acton was a stroke back with 50 and Reece Chapman had a 54.
Batesville
LAWRENCEBURG – The Bulldogs traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Course to take on East Central. A pair of 45s led the Bulldogs to a 183-186 victory over the Trojans.
Jackson Wanstrath and Alec Bunselmeier both had 45 to lead Batesville. Jone Moody finished a shot back with 46. Landon Raver and Leo Moody both carded 47. Jackson Day had a 50.
Other scores for the Bulldogs included Ian Carpenter 48, Logan Fletcher 53, Henry Koehne 53, Cooper Phebus 54, Kaiden Eckstein 55 and Brycen Miller 61.
Ethan Moorman led East Central with 45.
