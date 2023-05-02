North Branch Golf Course hosted Greensburg and North Decatur for the annual Decatur County Tournament on the Bridge Nine. The Pirates tallied a 152 to win the title. North finished with 163.
“I was really happy with how we played tonight. Most of our guys are really familiar with North Branch Golf Course, so it was nice to see them play so well,” Greensburg Coach Mize said. “Honestly, there wasn’t too much to be disappointed in other than the typical mistakes here and there. If we can continue to tidy up the small things, we can hopefully continue to see our team scores drop.”
North’s Carson Parmer and Greensburg’s Colten Schroeder shared meet medalist honors, both carding 35.
Parker Phillips was next for the Pirates with a 37. Abe Tebbe and Hunter Springmeyer both had 40. Kaden Acton finished with 47 and Bryce Stringer had a 51.
Other scores for the Pirates included Brant Acra 43, Reece Chapman 48 and Cooper Williams 57.
Jack Koehne carded a 40 for North. Austin Gould and Owen Eldridge both had 44. Cooper Parmer finished with 52 and Scott Morford was a shot back with 53.
Other scores for North included Brayden Yeager 50 and Micah Smith 59.
BHS golf
The Bulldogs place fourth in 14-team Trinity Lutheran Invitational at Shadowood Golf Course Saturday.
Fishers (Red) won the team title with 323.
Shelbyville was second with 334 followed by Greenwood Christian 341, Batesville 347, Fishers (Silver) 354, Heritage Christian 355, North Decatur 362, Christian Academy 372, Seymour 414, Trinity Lutheran 422, Oldenburg 456, Eastern Pekin 462, Clarksville incomplete and New Washington incomplete.
Individual scoring for Batesville included Leo Moody 85, Jackson Wanstrath 86, Jackson Day 87, Alec Bunselmeier 88 and Jon Moody 92.
In earlier action, the Bulldogs golf team hosted Shelbyville on the back nine at Hillcrest Golf Course. The Golden Bears posted a team-total 179 to knock off the Bulldogs with 187.
Batesville’s Jackson Day and Shelbyville’s Eli Baker shared medalist honors with 41.
Other scores for the Bulldogs included Landon Raver 48, Jackson Wanstrath 49, Jon Moody 49, Leo Moody 49 and Alec Bunselmeier 52.
Other scores for the Golden Bears included Brock Wischmeyer 43, Jake Garrison 45, Damiles McDuffey 50, Cruz Nedderman 53 and Logan Reinhart 55.
