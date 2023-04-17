NORTH VERNON - Twelve teams converged on St. Anne's Golf Course for the Jennings County Invitational Saturday.
Madison posted a team-total of 302 to take first place honors. Greensburg was second overall with a score of 315. Shelbyville placed third with 326 followed by Cathedral 332, Jennings County 351, Seymour 359, Austin 361, Whiteland 369, Centerville 372, Columbus East (JV) 389, Southwestern (Hanover) 417 and Trinity Lutheran 457.
The Pirates had three players in the 70s. Colten Schroeder was third overall with a (37-37) 74. Parker Phillips had a (40-38) 78 and Hunter Springmeyer finished with (39-39) 78.
Abe Tebbe carded (43-42) 85 and Bryce Stringer had a (48-46) 94.
"It was a pretty good day for us overall. I thought the guys hit the ball really well, and they managed the tricky, hard greens decently enough to put up some very solid scores," Coach Bryce Mize said. "Colten was great from start to finish, and Parker and Hunter, each with the exception of one or two holes, put together tidy cards as well. It's still early in the season, but this has been a really nice week for us."
Rushville
RICHMOND - The Lions competed in the 12-team Richmond Invitational. Rushville finished with a team-total 420.
Aiden Philpot led the Lions with a 99.
Guerin Catholic was first with 319. Connersville took second with 333. Richmond was third with 346. Heritage Christian finished fourth with 361 and Park Tudor was fifth with 361.
East Central finished with 363 followed by Hagerstown 373, Franklin County 381, Union County 389, Northeastern 397, Rushville 420 and Cambridge City Lincoln 445.
