HENRYVILLE - The 2023 golf season for three local high schoolers came to an end Thursday in the IHSAA Regional hosted by Providence at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
North Decatur's Carson Parmer and Jack Koehne and Greensburg's Colten Schroeder all earned a berth in the regional as individuals.
Of the 15 teams competing for the regional title, four were ranked in the Top 20. Center Grove posted a team score 292 to take first place. Floyd Central was second with 300. Columbus North (303) edged Silver Creek (304) for third place. The top three teams qualify for the state finals.
Providence's Blaine Beckort was the medalist on the day with a 2-under 70.
North Decatur's Carson Parmer finished with (37-41) 78. Jack Koehne also finished with 78 (41-37).
Greensburg's Colten Schroeder carded (41-39) 80.
The state finals are June 13-14 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
