GREENSBURG — The IHSAA golf state tournament began Friday with the sectional round. The Greensburg County Club played host to a 12-team field.
With the sectional crown up for grabs, Columbus East, Greensburg, Columbus North, North Decatur, East Central and Batesville looked to be the top teams in contention for the title.
The top three teams and the top three individuals from non-advancing teams move on to the regional next weekend at Champions Pointe Golf Course in Providence.
Columbus North won the sectional title with a 305 team total. William Davis led the way with a 72 to claim medalist honors.
Other scores for the first place Bull Dogs included Luke Schreider 74, Jack Schiavello 78, John Merritt 81 and Brady Schneider 85.
The Pirates finished second overall with a 331 to take one of the regional team spots.
Greensburg was led by Colten Schroeder with a round of 79.
Abe Tebbe was next for the Pirates with 81.
Hunter Springmeyer carded 85 and Parker Phillips was one shot back with 86. Jack McKinsey rounded out the scoring for the Pirates with 99.
Columbus East was third overall with 339 and will also compete in the regional. Ben Lyedeke led the Olympians with 80.
North Decatur finished fourth, one stroke out of third place with a 340.
Carson Parmer carded a 78 to lead the way for the Chargers.
Collin Bryant was next for the Chargers with an 80.
Jack Koehne carded 88 and Xavier Adams had 94. Brady Espinda rounded out North’s scores with 100.
East Central finished fifth with 344. Lawrenceburg was sixth with 352.
Batesville finished seventh with 355. Alec Bunselmeier led the Bulldogs with 87. Other scores for the Bulldogs included Jackson Wanstrath 88, Jackson Day 89, Leo Moody 91 and Logan Fletcher 95.
Hauser finished with a team total 394, followed by Milan 420, Jac-Cen-Del 434, South Dearborn 442 and Oldenburg Academy 450.
South Dearborn’s Eli Hoffman (73), East Central’s Devin McFarland (75) and North’s Parmer (78) were the top three individuals earning a trip to the regional.
