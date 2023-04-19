GREENSBURG - The Pirates golf team played host to Shelbyville on the back nine at the Greensburg Country Club. Led by Hunter Springmeyer's 35, Greensburg posted a 156-178 victory.
"This was our first opportunity to play the back nine in competition this year, and I thought we handled it very well. Hunter played an excellent round tonight as he took his turn leading our team in our scoring," Coach Mize said. "Abe, Parker, and Colten, I thought, all played even better than what their final scores indicated. It's a really nice place to be when you're scoring this well as a team, and the guys still aren't satisfied."
Abe Tebbe and Colten Schroeder both carded 40. Parker Phillips was a shot back with 41 and Jack McKinsey had a 47.
Other scores for the Pirates included Brant Acra 43, Kaden Acton 45, Reece Chapman 51 and Bryce Stringer 53.
"In addition to putting up a great team score, I thought the back end of our lineup played extremely well too. It's certainly nice to see those guys coming into their own as well. We'll enjoy the rest of this week off as we prepare for a busy week next week," Coach Mize added.
Shelbyville was led by Jake Garrison with 38.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE - The Bulldogs traveled to Connersville for a 4-team golf match. Connersville won with a team-total 166. Batesville was second with 176 followed by Franklin County 187 and Oldenburg Academy 223.
Connersville's Cooper Kinney was the medalist with a (+3) 39.
Batesville was led by Jackson Wanstrath and Jackson Day with 43. Alec Bunselmeier was a shot back with 44. Jon Moody carded 46 and Cooper Phebus was a shot back with 47. Landon Raver finished with 52.
Rushville
The Lions moved to 2-3 with a 177-210 loss to East Central.
Rushville was led by Aiden Philpot and Brody Terrell, both with a nine-hole score of 48.
Griffin Norris carded 52. Landon Browning had a 53. Mason Mosburg finished with 55.
Other scores for the Lions included Wyatt Gulley 57, Henry Wiles 50, Carson Hylton 66, Noah Lee 60 and Kyle Jacobs 56.
