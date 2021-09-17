GREENSBURG - The girls golf season has reached sectional time with Greensburg hosting Sectional 18 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Greensburg Country Club. If there is a rain out, the sectional will be moved to Monday.
Teams in the field this year include Batesville, East Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy and Rushville. Spectators can rent a cart, based on availability.
Three of those teams will advance to the regional, along with three individuals from non-advancing teams.
Batesville enters as the clear favorite for the sectional title and the first advancing team spot. The Lady Bulldogs won the Greensburg Invitational earlier this year with a team-total 339. The Lady Bulldogs set a new school record 314 at the Union County Invitational.
It should be a tight race for the final two advancing positions. With JCD and Oldenburg not having complete teams, East Central, Greensburg, Milan and Rushville will battle it out to earn the regional spot.
Greensburg will be playing on their home course, but the Lady Pirates have not played in competition for three weeks due to COVID-19 shutdown. The Lady Pirates carded a 414 at their own invitational earlier in the season.
East Central finished with 445 at the EIAC tournament to place fifth.
Rushville is coming off a sixth place in the EIAC in which the Lady Lions finished with a season best 450.
Milan has a 9-hole team low score of 219.
