The high school golf season has reached the postseason with sectional action this weekend.
Greensburg will host a sectional at the country club Saturday.
Batesville is the heavy favorite in the local sectional. The Lady Bulldogs are ranked No. 6 in the final state poll.
Batesville is coming off a school record 141 against Columbus East at Otter Creek Golf Course. Leading the Lady Bulldogs was sophomore Addyson Weiler with a personal best score of 33 (-3) followed by junior Josie Meyer with a personal best score of 35 (-1). Emma Weiler shot 36 and Ava South finished with 37.
Three teams advance out of this sectional and move on to the regional to be held the following week at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin. The top three individuals from non-advancing teams also advance.
The battle for the next two teams spots could come from Franklin County, Greensburg, East Central and Shelbyville.
North Decatur has been improving all year. The Lady Chargers did not return much experience, but have worked to improve throughout the season.
On Monday, North's Addie Gauck (52) and Hannah Reynolds (59) both had season best scores.
Rushville
The Lady Lions head to Hawk's Tail Golf Course in Greenfield Monday for the sectional hosted by New Palestine.
The Lady Lions finished the season at 14-2 in dual and 3-way matches. Rushville's regular season finale was against North Decatur. The Lady Lions posted a team total of 190 to knock off the Lady Chargers.
Rushville's Isabella Wilson fired a season-best 42 to earn medalist honors. Emma Tressler carded a 44 followed by Claire Waits 52, Megan Alexander 52 and Emilee Jackman 53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.