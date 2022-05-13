BROOKVILLE - EIAC conference teams Lawrenceburg, Greensburg and Franklin County got a preview look at the EIAC tournament course Thursday. Brook Hill Golf Course was the host for the 3-team match and will be the host of the EIAC tournament Saturday.
On Thursday, Lawrenceburg won the 3-team title in a very tight race. The Tigers finished with 161 followed by Greensburg 163 and Franklin County 168.
Greensburg's Abe Tebbe earned medalist honors by carding a 36.
Other scores for the Pirates included Parker Phillips 38, Colten Schroeder 44, Hunter Springmeyer 45 and Jack McKinsey 45.
"This was a good tune-up for conference on Saturday. I thought Abe and Parker played great all night, and if they can continue that into Saturday, that will be a great start for our team score," Greensburg Coach Bryce Mize. "The other guys just had some rough stretches of holes that we need to get ironed out before this week. They all did a nice job of bouncing back, but we have to avoid those crooked numbers early in the round."
The EIAC tournament at Brook Hill starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
North Decatur
The Chargers traveled to Timbergate Golf Course to play a 9-hole match against conference opponent Southwestern Spartans. The Chargers had a good night overall, bouncing back from some higher scores in the previous match, to knock off the Spartans 165-185.
Collin Bryant was meet medalist, carding a 2-over-par score of 38.
Carson Parmer came in with a 40. Jack Koehne shot a 42 and Brady Espinda took the fourth scoring spot with a 45. Xavier Adams was just a shot back with a 46.
North's Austin Gould and Owen Eldridge had strong performances with scores of 45 and 47, respectively. The Chargers are now 11-1 against opponents in 9-hole matches, and 6-0 in conference play.
The Chargers play a quad meet at North Branch on Monday against East Central, Greensburg and Jennings County.
