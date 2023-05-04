By a difference of just two strokes, Franklin County edged Rushville in golf action Tuesday 193-195. The Lions are 2-6 on the season.
Rushville’s Aiden Philpot was the match medalist with a nine-hole score of 44.
Other scores for the Lions included Brody Terrell 45, Griffin Norris 52, Landon Browning 56, Henry Wiles 66, Wyatt Gulley 54, Kyle Jacobs 63, Noah Lee 64, Mason Mosburg 57 and Carson Hylton 61.
GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High School golf team hosted Columbus Central and Columbus Northside. Columbus Central took top honors with 183. Greensburg was second with 197 and Northside was third with 225.
For the young Pirates, Logan Simpson shot a team-best 44. Harrison shot a 46. Ethan Kors shot a 51 and Keegan Lewis shot a 56.
BMS golf
The Batesville Middle School golf team could not have asked for better weather for the 7th Annual Batesville Invite at Hillcrest Saturday. The Bulldogs came away with the 7-team invitational win with a score of 169. Franklin County came in second with a score of 210.
Ian Hixson was the medalist of the tournament firing a two over par 37 and was followed close behind by Isaac Weber with a 39. Cade Rienschield carded his personal best 45 followed by teammates Brody Gibson and Stella Maple with a 48. Beckett Jones scored his personal best score of 45.
Other Batesville scores were Eli Weber 51, Collin Vogelsanf 59, Zach Allen 62, Adelyne Koehne 64 and Liam Dahl 83.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.