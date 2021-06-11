HENRYVILLE – It's officially summer for local high school athletes.
Local golfers saw their season come to an end Thursday at the Providence Regional at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Greensburg was one of 18 teams competing. The Pirates shot a 361 and finished 16th.
Senior Ben Bausback shot an 86 to lead the Pirates. Hunter Sprimeyer (90), Parker Phillips (92), Abe Tebber (93) and Jonathan Flinn (113) rounded out the scoring.
Big numbers were a problem for the Pirates, with every player recording at least one triple bogey.
Oldenburg Academy senior Drew Wagner played a solid round, carding a 38 on the back nine to shoot 79.
North Decatur junior Collin Bryant was also competing as an individual. He shot a 40 on the front and finished with an 86.
The top three teams who advanced to state were Center Grove (295), Bloomington South (300) and Franklin Community (307).
Five players from non-advancing teams moved on to state. Their scores ranged from 70-74.
Damon Dickey of Franklin was the medalist with a 3-under 69.
Golf was the last spring sport with area athletes still competing.
