OSGOOD – County rivals Batesville and Jac-Cen-Del met Saturday in the Eagles’ Nest to open the boys basketball season for both squads.
The Bulldogs had the hot hand early, jumping out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter. After JCD closed the deficit to five points after three quarters, the Bulldogs pulled away with a 20-point fourth quarter to secure the 69-59 win.
Cole Pride and Sam Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs in the first quarter with five points each. Carson Laker added a bucket and Jack Grunkemeyer hit a free throw for Batesville’s 14 points. Devin Grieshop had all six of JCD’s points.
Both offenses got things rolling in the second quarter. Each team scored 19 points. Pride poured in 13 points in the second quarter for Batesville. On the other end, Seth Drockelman had seven for the Eagles and Johnny Newhart buried two 3-pointers for six points.
At the half, the Bulldogs led 33-25.
JCD looked to start a comeback in the third quarter. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 19-16 in the frame. Grieshop led JCD in the quarter with nine points. Batesville countered with a balanced attack – Grunkemeyer six, Pride six, Cade Kaiser four and Johnson two.
Heading to the final eight minutes, Batesville led 49-44.
Batesville outscored JCD 20-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away to the win. Kaiser led Batesville in the final eight minutes with eight points. Drockelman had five in the fourth for the Eagles.
For the Bulldogs, four players were in double figures, led by Pride with 25 points. Kaiser was next with 16 points followed by Johnson 14, Grunkemeyer 11 and Laker three.
Grieshop led JCD with 23 points. Drockelman added 15 points followed by Matt Dickman eight, Newhart six, Clark Dwenger four, Brady Comer two and Landon Kohlman one.
Batesville travels to Greensburg Friday. JCD hosts South Dearborn Friday.
